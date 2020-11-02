P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.9 days.

OTCMKTS:BKFKF opened at $57.30 on Monday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and HavsbrÃºn brands in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fish Farming FO; Fish Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Fish Oil, and Fish Feed.

