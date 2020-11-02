Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,837 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

NYSE:CHT opened at $37.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.09. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.