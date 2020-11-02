Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 122.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $135.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.96. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.