Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.