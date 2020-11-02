State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in W. P. Carey by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.044 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

