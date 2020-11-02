State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,615 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Evergy worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 220.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 393.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

