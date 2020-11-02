State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,492 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.04, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,612.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,580 shares of company stock valued at $854,216. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

