Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

