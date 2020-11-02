Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.