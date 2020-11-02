Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded to Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $28.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.
NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 599,618 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 94.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 71.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 68.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83,845 shares during the period.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
