Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded to Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $28.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 599,618 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 94.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 71.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 68.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83,845 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

