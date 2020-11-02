State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of MongoDB worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after buying an additional 1,276,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after buying an additional 216,179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,410,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,063.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,851,000 after buying an additional 153,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,157,000 after buying an additional 63,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.54.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $391,945.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,213,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $54,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,093,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,882 shares of company stock worth $75,789,673. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $228.47 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

