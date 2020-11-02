State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Nordson worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 72.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Nordson by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDSN opened at $193.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $212.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Nordson’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

