State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Hess by 37.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $37.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.17. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

