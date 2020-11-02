State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,373 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,473,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

