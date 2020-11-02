State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $65,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

NYSE BAH opened at $78.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.