State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of The AES worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in The AES by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 680,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 373,225 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of The AES by 103.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 185,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The AES by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,256,000 after acquiring an additional 661,358 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The AES by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The AES by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 29,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.