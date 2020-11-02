State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after buying an additional 625,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 55.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after acquiring an additional 241,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after buying an additional 133,361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth $17,837,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after buying an additional 116,319 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $254.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.75.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,426 shares in the company, valued at $7,877,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $1,224,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEDG opened at $257.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.89 and a 200-day moving average of $177.79. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $317.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.