State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.75.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at $76,147,810.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG opened at $257.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.89 and a 200-day moving average of $177.79. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $317.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

