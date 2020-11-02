State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of American Campus Communities worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

