HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of HubSpot worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,039 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.72, for a total value of $623,363.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,635,000.00. Insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

NYSE HUBS opened at $290.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -173.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $330.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

