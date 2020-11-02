State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.88.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $290.70 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.22. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.83, for a total value of $499,154.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,960.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $53,931.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $2,611,679. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

