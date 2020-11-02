Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

MAA stock opened at $116.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

