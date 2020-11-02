Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.10.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $116.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.