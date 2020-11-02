State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,640 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,138 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Markston International LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $138.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

