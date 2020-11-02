Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 20,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 39.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 22,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CINF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of CINF opened at $70.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

