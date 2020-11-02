State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In other The Howard Hughes news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HHC. ValuEngine raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.61. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.