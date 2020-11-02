Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Godaddy worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Godaddy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,306,000 after buying an additional 604,444 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Godaddy by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,498,000 after buying an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Godaddy by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after buying an additional 301,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Godaddy by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after buying an additional 235,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Godaddy by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 210,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,671.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $76,806.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,687.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,686,970 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

NYSE GDDY opened at $70.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. On average, analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

