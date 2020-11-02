State of Michigan Retirement System Has $831,000 Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 55.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $39.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

