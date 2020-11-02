State of Michigan Retirement System Has $831,000 Stock Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $18,778,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $15,821,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,339,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,121,000 after purchasing an additional 169,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Energizer by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 153,899 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $688,322.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

