Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 75,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at $650,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $496,665.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 24,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $456,687.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $17.38 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

