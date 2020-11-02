Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox during the second quarter valued at $11,415,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 12.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Xerox by 528.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Xerox by 58.4% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 114,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $496,665.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 24,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,687.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

