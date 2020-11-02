VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives $1.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.93.

Several research firms recently commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price target for the company.

VEON opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Research analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VEON by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

