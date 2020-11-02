Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $16.30 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

