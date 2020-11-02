Analysts Set Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT at $29.67

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPSI. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.
In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,289. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,142 shares of company stock worth $1,416,539 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Computer Programs and Systems
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.