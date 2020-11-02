Analysts Set Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT at $29.67

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPSI. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,289. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,142 shares of company stock worth $1,416,539 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 36.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

