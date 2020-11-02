Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $205.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.82.

KLAC opened at $197.18 on Thursday. KLA has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $223.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.95 and a 200-day moving average of $189.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $907,580.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $7,401,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,717 shares of company stock valued at $11,152,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

