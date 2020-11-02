Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Receives €73.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €72.75 ($85.59).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAYN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

BAYN opened at €40.36 ($47.48) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.74. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

