Roth Capital Raises LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target to $36.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.43.

LMAT opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.97 million, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts acquired 7,074 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,840.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,693,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $254,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

