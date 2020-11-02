Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ELY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.05.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.00. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,829,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after buying an additional 171,480 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

