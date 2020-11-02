Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Down 31.3% in October

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $313,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $116.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $136.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 143.12%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

