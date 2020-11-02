Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Rises By 38.1%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,500 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 510,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -325.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

