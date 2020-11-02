Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $59,448.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $59,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,412,248 shares in the company, valued at $69,962,765.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market cap of $913.74 million, a P/E ratio of 422.13 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

