LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 218,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 5.77% of Abraxas Petroleum worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 936,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400,157 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ AXAS opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Abraxas Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 3.39.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 120.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

