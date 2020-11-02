LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ichor were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,694,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 248.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after buying an additional 966,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ichor by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Ichor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 496,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ichor by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 101,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 184,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $5,784,793.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $23.26 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

