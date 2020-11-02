LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 54.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,216 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.79. Venator Materials PLC has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.35 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

