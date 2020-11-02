Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $75,750.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $79,700.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $112,650.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $104,850.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $114,750.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $111,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $117,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $110,600.00.

CYTK opened at $15.37 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

