Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,674,000 after acquiring an additional 160,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,822,000 after buying an additional 735,185 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Equitable by 24.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,878,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after buying an additional 568,032 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Equitable by 145.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,839,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after buying an additional 1,682,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 1.3% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,925,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,151,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQH. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $21.49 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -358.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

