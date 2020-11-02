UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases 12,624 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $108.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,887.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.