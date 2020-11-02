Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 402,118 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,277,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after buying an additional 917,885 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca grew its stake in Apple by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 36,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $108.86 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

