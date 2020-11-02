OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,708. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSIS opened at $77.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

