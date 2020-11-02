NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,016 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 124,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 76,087 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,630,000 after purchasing an additional 67,433 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $308.95 on Monday. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $356.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.60 and its 200 day moving average is $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

